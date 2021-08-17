Staying active through Wednesday!

Morning showers and storms continue to head southward this morning, but most will be dry by mid-morning! Areas to the south and east of Tucson are waking up dry but scattered storms will be possible this afternoon so stay storm alert!

After an active night and morning, most of Southern Arizona picked up some rain with higher amounts of 1" to 2.5" recorded in a few locations. Many washes are running this morning so please be aware of low-lying areas during the morning and afternoon commute. The atmosphere is overworked from Tucson to the west thanks to morning showers and storms but areas to the south and east have a chance for some action this afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind and heavy rainfall being the biggest threats.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible tomorrow before drier air makes its way into the Southwest. We'll stay on the dry side through Saturday with more Monsoonal moisture available by Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Partly cloudy, slight chance for storms (20%). High: 89°

Partly cloudy, slight chance for storms (20%). High: 89° Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few storms possible (30%). Low: 72°

Mostly cloudy, few storms possible (30%). Low: 72° Tomorrow:Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 90°

