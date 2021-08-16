Flash Flood Watch in effect until early Tuesday…

It will be active this afternoon and evening and flash flooding will be the biggest threat! A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 2 AM tomorrow morning. Stay storm alert!

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side later today so not only will heavy rain be a threat, but damaging wind, hail and lightning will be as well. Storms will develop over the higher elevations and will head SSW into the lower elevations during the late afternoon and evening. Depending on how active it is tonight will determine how active it is tomorrow! At this time, storms will be scattered to widespread tomorrow afternoon and evening but if the atmosphere is over worked tonight, it will be a slower Monsoon day.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday will be highest in the mountains with 1.25" to 2.25" possible. Lower elevations from Tucson to the south and north could pick up 0.75" to 1.5" and to the west, about 0.5" or less.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through Wednesday before slowing down late week and into the weekend. Another uptick is possible by Sunday so the break could be short-lived!

Today: Mostly sunny, scattered PM storms (40%). High: 93°

Mostly sunny, scattered PM storms (40%). High: 93° Tonight: Showers and storms likely (70%). Low: 71°

Showers and storms likely (70%). Low: 71° Tomorrow: Widespread storms possible (70%). High: 89°

