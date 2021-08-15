Scattered thunderstorms are possible every day through Wednesday

TUCSON -The flash flood potential has mostly dried up and now we will see isolated to scattered thunderstorms during the afternoons for the start of the week.

An isolated severe thunderstorm or two also cannot be ruled out.

Our main threat will continue to be heavy rain and strong over the next few days. The most likely areas to see these impacts will be along the border with Mexico and north of Tucson.

Our main threats during severe thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 90's every day over the next 5 days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 70°

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 90°

Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 90° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/storms. Low: 70°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!