Scattered showers will continue through the weekend

TUCSON - Areas that saw increased sunshine earlier in Saturday will have the best chance of thunderstorm development this evening.

An isolated severe thunderstorm or two also cannot be ruled out.

Our main threat will continue to be flash flooding and heavy rain. The most likely areas to see these impacts will be along the border with Mexico and north of Tucson.

Overnight tonight will not be as active as what we saw last night, but scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two are still likely.

Our main threats during severe thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Sunday will be a more "average" monsoon day with scattered to widespread showers in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 70°

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 70° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 90°

Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 90° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/storms. Low: 70°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!