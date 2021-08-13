Beware of flash flooding! Heavy rain on the way…

The weather pattern over the next few days will put Arizona in a favorable position for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. The biggest threats will be flash flooding, damaging wind and frequent lightning. Stay weather AWARE!

A disturbance heading west across the state today through the weekend will provide plenty of lift for widespread showers and storms. We had a similar setup back in July when all of Southern Arizona picked up rainfall and some locations had several inches. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of Southeastern Arizona until 5 PM on Sunday!

A line of organized storms will develop over the Mogollon Rim during the early/mid-afternoon and will head southwestward. Strong to severe storms are expected to develop along this line and should push into Eastern Pima County and Cochise County during the late afternoon and early evening. Areas of great concern are fire scars where debris flows will develop quickly after heavy rainfall. Several washes, creeks and streams could also reach flood stage.

Rainfall totals through Monday will be highest in the mountains with 3" to 6" possible. Lower elevations from Tucson to the south and east could pick up 1.5" to 2" and to the west, about 1.25" or less.

It will remain active through early next week before the Monsoon slows down slightly late next week. Temperatures will stay well below normal while it remains active and will warm into the mid 90s as storm coverage decreases.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms (50%). High: 92°

Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms (50%). High: 92° Tonight: Widespread showers and storms (60%). Low: 72°

Widespread showers and storms (60%). Low: 72° Tomorrow: Storms and flash flooding likely (50% -> 70%). High: 87°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!