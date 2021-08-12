Flash flooding likely over the next few days!

A few storms pushed through parts of SE Arizona early this morning but most of us are waking up dry! We'll have another opportunity for storms this afternoon and tonight with an even better chance Friday and into the weekend. Stay weather aware!

Monsoon 2021 is now in 10th place for the wettest Monsoon on record with 8.94" of rain so far! The current record is 13.84" back in 1964 and we still have 49 days to go!

The weather pattern over the next few days will put Southeastern Arizona in a favorable position for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall. A disturbance near Texas and New Mexico will move westward over the next couple of days, enhancing our thunderstorm activity. This is a similar setup from back in July when parts of SE Arizona picked up several inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest threat, especially over burn scars, and some storms will be strong to severe. They will produce damaging wind, hail and frequent lightning.

Rainfall totals through Monday will be highest in the mountains with 3"+ possible. Lower elevations from Tucson to the south and east could pick up 1.5" to 2.5" and to the west, about 1,0" or less.

Today: Partly cloudy with scattered storms (40%). High: 92°

Partly cloudy with scattered storms (40%). High: 92° Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 74°

Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 74° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered storms (50%). High: 92°

