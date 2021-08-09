Heavy rain at times this week!

Scattered storms continue this morning so look out for flooded, low-lying areas during your commute! Thanks to the active start and cloud cover, temperatures won't warm up all too much this afternoon with highs in the low 90s for the warmest spots! A few showers and storms will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

It's going to be active each day this week thanks to high pressure shifting to the east and an increase in moisture! Today and tomorrow, expect scattered storms with a slight downturn midweek. The most active day will be on Friday where strong to severe storms will be possible. The biggest impacts will be heavy rain, flash flooding and strong wind this week! Stay weather aware!

Over the next 7 days, rainfall totals will be highest in Santa Cruz County and South-Central Pima County with 1.5" to 3.0" possible. Tucson could pick up 0.5" to 1.0" with totals decreasing farther northward and westward. Flash flooding continues to be a concern where heavy rain develops! Always remember to turn around, don’t drown!

Today: Scattered storms (40%). High: 90°

Scattered storms (40%). High: 90° Tonight: Few storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 73°

Few storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 73° Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 93°

