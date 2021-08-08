Better rain chances will return through the end of the work week

TUCSON -A strong center of low pressure stalled out over the New Mexico/Mexico border will feed us isolated to scattered rain chances through Friday.

Each day between Monday and Friday will feature scattered thunderstorms with our best chances coming on Tuesday.

Most of the rain we are expecting will be light to moderate rainfall with a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain can start as early as sunrise. If you see the early rain your thunderstorm chances will decrease significantly for the afternoon.

If it stays clear and humid during the morning hours your chances of strong afternoon thunderstorms will be much higher.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Afternoon high temperatures will fall back into the mid 90's for this week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76°

Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 96°

Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 96° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/storms. Low: 77°

