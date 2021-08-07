Triple digit heat is here for the weekend

TUCSON -High pressure and dry air is causing high temperatures to reach over 100 degrees in Southern Arizona.

Rain chances are taking a backseat for the next couple days.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today and Sunday with a light northwest breeze contributing to our afternoon temperatures rising to 100-102 across most of Pima and Santa Cruz counties.

Cochise county can expect different conditions with high temperatures stopping in the mid 90's.

If you are waiting on the rain next week is looking like it will have good chances for Tucson.

Each day between Monday and Friday will feature scattered thunderstorms with our best chances coming on Tuesday.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and muggy. Low: 76°

Mostly Clear and muggy. Low: 76° Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm. High: 100°

Sunny, Warm. High: 100° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/storms. Low: 77°

