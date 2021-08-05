More active this afternoon!

Temperatures will be hot this afternoon, but it won't be as bad as yesterday with highs around 105° for the hottest spots! Storm coverage will also increase starting today through early next week so temperatures will drop even more.

High pressure remains in an unfavorable position for good Monsoon coverage, but we should see more action compared to yesterday along the International Border this afternoon and evening. A few storms could even develop from outflows and push into Tucson, especially south.

Yesterday we hit 107° but today will be slightly "cooler" with highs around 104°. The Excessive Heat Warning continues for Western Arizona but has expired for SE Arizona. Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend and early next week as storm coverage rises. For now, we'll continue to warm into the low triple digits through Saturday with highs dropping into the mid to upper 90s Sunday through Wednesday.

At this time, the most active days won't arrive until this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a potential tropical system could form early next week and it could bring a Gulf surge to Southern Arizona by the second half of next week so stay tuned!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 104°

Hot and sunny. High: 104° Tonight: Few storms possible (30%). Low: 78°

Few storms possible (30%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Hot, isolated storms (20%). High: 101°

