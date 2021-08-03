Excessive Heat Warning Today and Tomorrow…

Most of us will stay dry through the work week and temperatures will climb as a result. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for parts of Southern Arizona today and tomorrow!

Highs will climb into the triple digits thanks to limited storm coverage with highs sitting between 105° and 110° in Tucson. It will be even hotter in Western Pima County with highs as hot as 112°. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting at 10 AM for Western and Central Pima County and Central Pinal County.

The Excessive Heat Warning for Eastern Pima and Pinal, Graham and Greenlee County starts tomorrow at 11 AM. Both will expire at 8 PM Wednesday night.

The best chance for storms today through Friday will be to the south and east of Tucson in the White Mountains and along the International Border. The rest of us will stay on the dry side most of the work week but we could see an uptick in activity this weekend. A few storms will be possible on Friday but there will be a better chance Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also cool off into the mid to upper 90s!

Over the next 7 days, rainfall amounts could range from 0.5" to 1.25" for the highest totals. Those higher totals are favoring Santa Cruz County and South-Central Pima County at this time. More details to come!

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 104°

Hot and sunny. High: 104° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 106°

