Staying active to the south and east

Tons of sunshine the next few days with highs in the low triple digits then the Monsoon picks up again towards the end of the work week and into the weekend!

Highs will climb into the low triple digits today through Thursday thanks to a decrease in storm coverage. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s for the warmest spots. The best chance for storms the first half of the week will be to the south and east of Tucson. Along the International border, isolated to scattered storms will be possible each afternoon.

It will be more active towards the end of the work week and into the weekend with scattered storms on tap. Temperatures will also cool into the mid 90s by Friday and potentially the low 90s on Saturday!

Over the next 7 days, rainfall amounts could range from 1.0" to 2.5" for the highest totals. Those higher totals are favoring Santa Cruz County and South-Central Pima County at this time. Tucson could pick up 0.5" to 0.75" as we head into the weekend with lighter amounts in Western Pima County and Cochise County. More details to come!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny. High: 100°

Hot and mostly sunny. High: 100° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

