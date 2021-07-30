July 2021: Record shattering rain

TUCSON (KVOA) - As of 9 p.m., tonight Tucson International Airport has picked up 7.99 inches of rain in the month of July, washing away an all-time record.

Prior to tonight, the wettest month on record was 7.93 inches, set back in August 1955.

Records at Tucson go date back to 1894.

This comes at a crucial time for the region that has been suffering from exceptional drought for several months.

The monsoon doesn't end until September 30, leaving two full months to add to these historic rain tolls.