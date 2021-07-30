Another active afternoon on tap!

Today will be the most active day with scattered to widespread showers and storms this afternoon and evening! A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Central and Western Pima County starting at noon.

A few showers are pushing through Western Pima County this morning but the rest of us are waking up dry. Storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon in Western Cochise and Eastern Pima and Santa Cruz County. The most favored spots today will be Central and Western Pima County where strong to severe storms are possible.

Storms could produce rainfall rates of 1" to 3" and hour and flash flooding will be the biggest threat. The Flash Flood Watch begins at 12 PM and will expire late tonight. Other impacts include damaging wind gusts, lightning, hail and blowing dust from stronger storms. Stay weather aware!

Rainfall totals will be higher to the west of Tucson with 0.25" to 0.75" possible. To the east, rainfall totals will range from trace amounts to 0.10". Thankfully we're not getting a repeat of last weekend but even these lighter totals could cause flash flooding due to the supersaturated ground. Keep your guards up and always remember to turn around, don't drown!

Activity begins to decline into the weekend with only a few storms expected tomorrow and then becoming isolated every afternoon starting Sunday.

Today: P.M. showers and storms (60%). High: 96°

P.M. showers and storms (60%). High: 96° Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 72°

Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 72° Tomorrow: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 95°

