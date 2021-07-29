Active today through Saturday!

The Monsoon is picking up speed today through Saturday and excessive rain could lead to flash flooding! Other impacts include damaging wind, blowing dust, hail and lightning from stronger storms.

Some areas to the north and east are waking up to some storms but the best chance for widespread coverage will be this afternoon and evening. Where they develop, heavy rain will be likely and that could lead to flooding and flash flooding so continue to keep your guards up! Storms could carry over into early tomorrow morning influencing our chances tomorrow afternoon and evening so stay tuned.

The heaviest rain favors Santa Cruz and South Central and Western Pima County at this time with around 0.5" possible through Sunday. Tucson could pick up over 0.25" and to the east, around 0.10" to 0.25" will be possible. Although these potential totals are lower compared to last weekend, the ground is very saturated and it won't take much to cause flash flooding!

By the end of the weekend, we'll start to dry out and early next week looks quiet at this time. We could see another uptick in activity by the end of the next week! More details to come!

Today: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 97°

Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 97° Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 72°

Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 72° Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 95°

