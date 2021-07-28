Active pattern starting tomorrow!

Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon with highs near the triple digits in the hottest spots! Monsoon moisture increases starting tomorrow with scattered storms in the forecast through Saturday. The biggest threats will be flooding and flash flooding so stay weather aware!

Storm coverage will be lower compared to yesterday with isolated storms possible, especially to the south and east. Where storms develop, heavy rain will be likely and that could lead to flooding and flash flooding so continue to keep your guards up! Other impacts include gusty wind, hail and frequent lightning.

Tomorrow through the Saturday will be active with scattered to widespread showers and storms as another disturbance enhances our thunderstorm coverage. This system isn't looking as potent as this past weekend, but additional rounds of heavy rain will be possible, which will lead to flooding and flash flooding. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals will be in the mountains with over 1.5" possible through Sunday. The valleys could pick up 0.5" to 1.0" especially in Pima and Santa Cruz County. Lighter totals to the east.

High temperatures this afternoon will sit near the triple digit mark for the hottest spots! As storm coverage increases, temperatures will begin to fall with highs in the low 90s by Saturday.

Today: Warm, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 99°

Warm, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 99° Tonight: Isolated storms then partly cloudy (20%). Low: 75°

Isolated storms then partly cloudy (20%). Low: 75° Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 98°

