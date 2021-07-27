More active this afternoon…

Scattered storms on tap this afternoon and evening so stay weather aware! We'll see an uptick in Monsoon moisture the second half of the week and the biggest threat continues to be flooding and flash flooding.

Storm coverage increases slightly compared to yesterday with scattered storms, especially to the south and east. Storms will develop along the International Border after 12 PM and will work their way northward the rest of the afternoon and evening. Where storms develop, heavy rain will be likely and that could lead to flooding and flash flooding in isolated spots so keep your guards up!

Thursday through the weekend will be active with scattered to widespread showers and storms as another area of low pressure enhances our thunderstorm coverage. This system isn't looking as potent as this past weekend, but additional rounds of heavy rain will be possible, which will lead to flooding and flash flooding. At this time, the heaviest rainfall totals will be in the mountains with over 1.5" possible through Sunday morning. The valleys could pick up 0.5" to 1.0" especially in Eastern and Central Pima County and Santa Cruz County. More details to come!

High temperatures this afternoon will sit in the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots but tomorrow will be the hottest day with highs pushing to the triple digit mark. As storm coverage increases towards the weekend, temperatures will begin to fall with highs in the low 90s by Saturday!

Today: Few showers and storms possible (30%). High: 97°

Few showers and storms possible (30%). High: 97° Tonight: Few showers and storms then mostly clear (30%). Low: 75°

Few showers and storms then mostly clear (30%). Low: 75° Tomorrow: Hot, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 100°

