Monsoon slows down but not for long

Southeastern Arizona is getting a much-needed time out from the heavy rainfall, but isolated storms are still possible this afternoon! The most active spots will be to the east of Tucson with a better chance for storms across Southern Arizona by the end of the work week.

After all of that rain over the weekend, the atmosphere is tired but there is still enough moisture to work with for some isolated storms this afternoon! The best chance will be across Cochise County with a better coverage starting tomorrow. Temperatures will also be a bit hotter with highs in the mid 90s but that’s still below average for this time of year!

Storm coverage increases slightly starting tomorrow and temperatures will continue to warm into the mid to upper 90s the next several days. Towards the end of the work week, another area of low pressure could enhance our thunderstorm coverage. This system isn't looking as potent as this past weekend, but additional rounds of heavy rain will be possible. More details to come!

Today: Sunny, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 95°

Sunny, isolated PM storms (20%). High: 95° Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 76°

Partly cloudy. Low: 76° Tomorrow: Few storms possible (30%). High: 98°

