Flash flooding and flooding likely through tomorrow!

Flooding and flash flooding is likely over the next couple of days as rounds of heavy rain slam Southern Arizona! A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 11 PM Saturday so stay weather AWARE!

Over the last 24 hours, the Tucson International Airport picked up 0.99"! Below is a look at some of the heaviest rainfall totals by county.

Pima County: Vail 3.38"

Vail 3.38" Cochise County: Sierra Vista Airport (Libby Field) 1.43"

Sierra Vista Airport (Libby Field) 1.43" Santa Cruz County: Sonoita 1.67"

Sonoita 1.67" Pinal County: Mammoth 2.16"

Mammoth 2.16" Graham County: Safford 2.79"

Safford 2.79" Greenlee County: Trail Cabin 1.33"

An area of low pressure moving into our state from the east continues to enhance thunderstorm activity and the threat for flash flooding and flooding. Parts of Southern Arizona have a moderate risk of excessive rainfall including Eastern Pima County and Pinal County, Northern Santa Cruz County and Western Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County.

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect across Southern Arizona until 11 PM Saturday. This means flash flooding will be possible during this time frame. Rainfall totals through Sunday will range from 4” to 8” in the mountains and 1” to 3” in the valleys with higher amounts possible in isolated spots!

Areas of high concern are recently burned areas as well as the Bighorn Fire Scar. Start preparing now and make sure you have an alternate route planned if you have to drive through low-lying areas for your commute to work or back home!

Today: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 84°

Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 84° Tonight: Showers and storms (60%). Low: 71°

Showers and storms (60%). Low: 71° Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (80%). High: 83°

