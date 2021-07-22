Rounds of heavy rain on the way!

Confidence is high that Southern Arizona will see widespread showers and storms the next few days and the biggest threat will be flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect across Southern Arizona this evening through Saturday evening so stay weather AWARE!

An area of low pressure moving into our state from the east will enhance thunderstorm activity and the threat for flash flooding and flooding today through Saturday. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and the biggest threat will be heavy rain and damaging wind.

Meanwhile, a line of storms will develop in the White Mountains and will slowly head southwestward. This line arrives in Tucson late tonight into early tomorrow morning. These slow-moving storms could produce rainfall rates of 1" to 2" an hour! Rainfall totals through Sunday will range from 2” to 3” in the mountains and 1” to 2” in the valleys.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect across Southern Arizona from 6 PM this evening until 11 PM Saturday. This means flash flooding will be possible during this time frame. Areas of high concern are recently burned areas as well as the Bighorn Fire Scar. Start preparing now and make sure you have an alternate route planned if you have to drive through low-lying areas for your commute to work or back home!

Thanks to the increase in storm coverage towards the end of this week, temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 80s for the warmest spots! Storm coverage will begin to decrease the second half of the weekend and into early next week but even then, isolated storms will still be possible.

Today: Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 98°

Scattered PM storms (40%). High: 98° Tonight: Showers and storms (50%). Low: 76°

Showers and storms (50%). Low: 76° Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (70%). High: 87°

