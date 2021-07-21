Heavy rain likely Thursday through Saturday…

Another round of scattered thunderstorms on tap today but the most active days will be Friday and Saturday! The biggest threats will be flash flooding and damaging wind from stronger storms.

Some strong to severe storms will be possible today so be sure to stay weather aware and download our mobile weather app! Stronger storms could produce heavy rain, hail and wind gusts over 50 mph.

An area of low pressure moving into our state from the east will enhance thunderstorm activity and the threat for flash flooding tomorrow through Saturday. Storms that do develop will start off in the White Mountains and will slowly head southwestward. These slow-moving storms could produce rainfall rates of 1" to 2" an hour! The mountains could pick up 2” to 2.5” of rain and valleys could see closer to 1” to 1.5” through Sunday.

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect across Southern Arizona Thursday evening through Saturday evening. This means flash flooding will be possible during this time frame. Start preparing now and make sure you have an alternate route planned if you have to drive through low-lying areas for your commute to work or back home!

Thanks to the increase in storm coverage towards the end of this week, temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 80s for the warmest spots! Storm coverage will begin to decrease the second half of the weekend and into early next week but even then, isolated to storms will still be possible.

Today: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 100°

Few showers and storms (30%). High: 100° Tonight: Isolated showers and storms (20%). Low: 78°

Isolated showers and storms (20%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Scattered PM storms (30% --> 50%). High: 99°

