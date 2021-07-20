Widespread storms likely by the end of the work week…

Storm coverage will decrease slightly today with the best chance from Tucson to the south and west this afternoon and evening. The biggest threat continues to be heavy rain and flash flooding so stay weather aware!

A few showers and storms passed through Southern Arizona this morning and are continuing westward but most of us will wake up dry this morning. Roadways are wet though so give yourself some extra time! Another round of scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening, especially along the International Border. Expect more of the same tomorrow with highs flirting with the triple digits.

An area of low pressure could enhance our thunderstorm activity and the threat for flash flooding Thursday through Saturday. Showers and storms are looking more widespread and storms could produce more rounds of heavy rain.

The mountains could pick up 2” to 2.5” of rain and valleys could see closer to 1” to 1.5” over the next 7 days. Make sure you have an alternate route if you have to drive through low-lying areas for your commute to work or back home! Continue to stay weather aware and download our mobile weather app for the latest updates!

Thanks to the increase in storm coverage towards the end of this week, temperatures will only warm into the upper 80s and low 90s for the warmest spots!

Today: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 98°

Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 98° Tonight: Isolated showers and storms (20%). Low: 78°

Isolated showers and storms (20%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 100°

