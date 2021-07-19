Daily rounds of thunderstorms!

Active this week and into the weekend with scattered showers and storms every day! Continue to stay weather aware and download our mobile weather app for the latest updates!

An area of high pressure will sit near the Four Corners Region this week, which is favorable for the Monsoon! Moisture will continue to feed into Arizona over the next several days but storm coverage will change around so don't expect rain at your house every day!

Heavy rain continues to be the biggest threat so make sure you have an alternate route in place if you have to drive through low-lying areas for your commute to work or back home! The mountains could pick up 2” to 2.5” of rain and valleys could see closer to 1” to 1.5” over the next 7 days.

Thanks to the storm coverage, highs will remain slightly below average this week with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for the warmest spots. Low 90s will be possible towards the end of the work week as storm coverage increases.

Today: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 97°

Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 97° Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (40%). Low: 78°

Scattered showers and storms (40%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Few showers and storms (30%). High: 98°

