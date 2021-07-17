Rain is still in the forecast, but severe weather chances are dropping

TUCSON - We still have scattered rain and thunderstorm chances in the forecast, but because of all the rain we have seen recently our severe weather threat is much lower.

Instability is caused when warm, humid air rises. Stability is created when that air cools and eventually becomes rain.

That cycle has happened a lot over the last week and there is not enough of that instability left to cause widespread severe storms.

Isolated to scattered showers and weak thunderstorms will be our most common outlook during the afternoons and evenings.

Even with the decrease in instability Southern Arizona could still see another 0.5" to 1.5" over the next week.

Our main threats during thunderstorms are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph.

High temperatures will stay in the mid 90's.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and muggy. Low: 76°

Mostly Clear and muggy. Low: 76° Tomorrow: Sunny, Iso T/storms. High: 97°

Sunny, Iso T/storms. High: 97° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Sct T/storms. Low: 77°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!