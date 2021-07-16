Another round of storms is likely this afternoon

TUCSON - Southern Arizona has seen consistent rainfall for the last week and a half and that trend isn't changing.

Timing for the rain today will be between lunchtime and midnight. Best thunderstorm chances will be in the mid afternoon to early evening.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until tonight at 11:00 p.m. for eastern Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

Our biggest threats remain heavy rain and lightning. Strong winds are also possible in thunderstorms that may develop in the afternoon.

Light winds will make flash flooding possible since storms will die down over the same area that they develop.

Northern Pima county, including Tucson, along with northern Cochise county will have the best chance to see rain this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay in the 90's for the next week.

Today: Isolated T/Storms, Scattered Showers. High: 95°

Isolated T/Storms, Scattered Showers. High: 95° Tonight: Scattered Showers. Low: 75°

Scattered Showers. Low: 75° Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/Storms. High: 94°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!