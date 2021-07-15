Rain and thunderstorms will continue through the next week

TUCSON - Rain chances will remain in the forecast everyday over the next week. Some thunderstorms are possible, but strong to severe storms look unlikely.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until tonight at 11:00 p.m. for eastern Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties.

Even though severe thunderstorms are unlikely to our heavy downpours are possible during the afternoon.

Light winds will make flash flooding possible since storms will die down over the same area that they develop.

For Thursday the most likely areas to see rain will be south and east of Tucson.

Temperatures will stay in the 90's for the next week.

Today: Isolated T/Storms, Scattered Showers. High: 94°

Isolated T/Storms, Scattered Showers. High: 94° Tonight: Scattered Showers. Low: 75°

Scattered Showers. Low: 75° Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Iso T/Storms. High: 95°

