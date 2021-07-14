Another round of heavy rain!

Storms are off to an early start this morning with more action this afternoon. The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 11 PM with storms potentially producing 1 to 2 inches an hour today and tonight. Remember to turn around, don't drown!

Today will be active with scattered showers and storms expected! The main threat will be flash flooding and that is why there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of Southern Arizona until 11 PM tonight. Storms will move slowly and could produce 1 to 2 inches an hour! Other threats include damaging wind, blowing dust and frequent lightning. Over the next 7 days, higher terrain could pick up over 2" of rain and the lower elevations could see well over an inch. Continue to stay weather aware and download our mobile weather app!

Thanks to the storm coverage, highs will only warm into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s today and tomorrow. Storm coverage remains about the same this weekend and temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 90s, which is still below normal for this time of year!

Today: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 96°

Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 96° Tonight: Few showers and storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 76°

Few showers and storms then mostly cloudy (30%). Low: 76° Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (40%). High: 95°

