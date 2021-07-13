Keep your guard up! More storms on the way…

Another active afternoon and evening for Southern Arizona so stay weather aware! Biggest impacts will be damaging wind, blowing dust, heavy rain and flash flooding.

Storms will begin to fire up in the mountains and will head southwestward like yesterday. Activity will begin to pick up during the early afternoon especially in the White Mountains and in Eastern Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz County. Drier air will move into Cochise County this afternoon so it should be pretty quiet. The best chance for storms, if anything, will be in Western Cochise County!

The biggest threats from these storms all week long will be damaging wind, blowing dust, heavy rain, and flash flooding especially for burn scars. A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect from 2 PM today until 11 PM Wednesday for all of Pima, Santa Cruz and Pinal County. The watch also includes Western Cochise and most of Graham and Greenlee County.

Over the next 7 days, the higher terrain could pick up over 2" of rain and the lower elevations could see well over an inch. Continue to stay weather aware and download our mobile weather app!

Temperatures continue to fall with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow and Thursday thanks to an increase in storm coverage. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms through next Monday.

Today: PM Showers and storms likely (50%). High: 101°

PM Showers and storms likely (50%). High: 101° Tonight: Few showers and storms then mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 78°

Few showers and storms then mostly cloudy (20%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (60%). High: 93°

