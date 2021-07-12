Thunderstorm leaves many without power, prompts flood advisory

TUCSON (KVOA) - A flash flood warning has been implemented for Pima and Pinal County Monday.

According to National Weather Service Tucson, more than an inch of rain has fallen across parts of eastern Tucson.

Heavy rain in excess of an inch has fallen across parts of eastern Tucson. A Flood Advisory is in effect as a result. #azwx pic.twitter.com/yEkuQa5G0Z — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2021

In addition to this, Tucson Electric Power reported that more than 3,200 people are left without power due to heavy rain and winds.

The flood advisory will stay in effect until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Remember to stay off the roads and "turn around, don't drown."