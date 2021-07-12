Skip to Content

Thunderstorm leaves many without power, prompts flood advisory

Thunderstorm
TUCSON (KVOA) - A flash flood warning has been implemented for Pima and Pinal County Monday.

According to National Weather Service Tucson, more than an inch of rain has fallen across parts of eastern Tucson.

In addition to this, Tucson Electric Power reported that more than 3,200 people are left without power due to heavy rain and winds.

The flood advisory will stay in effect until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Remember to stay off the roads and "turn around, don't drown."

