Another busy week for the Monsoon!

Hot day ahead with another round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening! Temperatures will drop below average by midweek as storm coverage becomes more widespread. Stay weather aware!

Highs will warm to around 105° for the hottest spots this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s to the south and east. Storms will begin to fire up in the White Mountains this afternoon and will head southwestward! Most of the action will be to the south but Pima and Pinal County could get in some action too today!

The biggest threats from these storms all week long will be damaging wind, blowing dust, heavy rain, and flash flooding especially for burn scars. Over the next 7 days, the higher terrain could pick up over 2" of rain and the lower elevations could see well over an inch. Continue to stay weather aware and download our mobile weather app!

Temperatures continue to fall into the low to mid 90s by midweek thanks to an increase in storm coverage. The most active days will be tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Hot, scattered PM storms (10% -> 40%). High: 105°

Hot, scattered PM storms (10% -> 40%). High: 105° Tonight: Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 80°

Scattered storms then mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 80° Tomorrow: Showers and storms likely (50% -> 60%). High: 101°

