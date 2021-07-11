Another round of strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening

TUCSON - Plenty of severe storms tracked through Southern Arizona yesterday. More is expected to head our way later in the day, but will stay mainly south and east of Tucson.

The timing for the thunderstorms will be between 4-7 p.m. in Cochise and Graham counties then 5-8 p.m. for Santa Cruz county.

If Tucson sees any storms it will be around sunset.

Our main threats from the thunderstorms will be blowing dust, frequent lightning, wind gusts of 40-50 mph and pockets of heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued yesterday and could be issued today if conditions remain favorable.

Blowing dust and dust storms may develop on the leading edge of the thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 2 inches in isolated locations and could lead to flash flooding.

The severe threat will dissipate by 8 p.m. Sunday evening.