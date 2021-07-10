Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely Saturday and Sunday evenings

TUCSON - Severe weather will develop off the Colorado Plateau in northern Arizona and will head our way this evening.

The timing for the thunderstorms will be between 3-6 p.m. in Cochise and Graham counties then 5-8 p.m. for Tucson.

Our main threats from the thunderstorms will be blowing dust, frequent lightning, wind gusts of 40-50 mph and pockets of heavy rainfall.

Our tornado threat is very low for both Saturday and Sunday, but cannot be ruled out entirely.

A severe thunderstorm watch may be issued during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday if conditions remain favorable for thunderstorm development.

Blowing dust and dust storms may develop on the leading edge of the thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 2 inches in isolated locations and could lead to flash flooding.

The severe threat will dissipate by 9-10 p.m. Saturday evening.