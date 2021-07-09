Better rain chances are set to return late Sunday

TUCSON - The last few days have been mostly dry in Southern Arizona with Tucson seeing a couple passing showers. That same trend will last through midday Sunday.

Late Sunday night clouds will move into our region that could produce a few showers if conditions are right.

Thunderstorms will be possible again from Monday afternoon through Thursday. No severe weather is expected.

Our main impacts will be heavy rain, winds up to 30 mph and some lightning.

Temperatures will stay warm through next Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 90's starting Wednesday.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 104°

Hot and sunny. High: 104° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 81°

Clear and mild. Low: 81° Tomorrow: Hot, Iso T/Storms. High: 106°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!