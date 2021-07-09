A rare Tornado Warning issued in Southern Arizona

TUCSON - A rare Tornado Warning was issued Friday afternoon northwest of Arivaca in Central Pima County.

While Arizona doesn't see many tornados, there has been an uptick to Tornado Warnings in the past few years.

The warning lasted from 3:29 PM - 3:59 PM for the rural section of Pima County.

There was no confirmation that a tornado ever reached the ground. Often times Tornado Warnings are issued when Doppler radar detects rotation within a thunderstorm.

No damage was reported, but a trained weather spotter recorded a wind gust of 66 mph near the town of Three Points.

This marks the second Tornado Warning issued for the region in a week.

Storm chaser Lori Grace Bailey got up close and personal to the warned storm.