A rare Tornado Warning issued in Southern Arizona

Last updated today at 8:51 pm
TUCSON - A rare Tornado Warning was issued Friday afternoon northwest of Arivaca in Central Pima County.

While Arizona doesn't see many tornados, there has been an uptick to Tornado Warnings in the past few years.

The warning lasted from 3:29 PM - 3:59 PM for the rural section of Pima County.

There was no confirmation that a tornado ever reached the ground. Often times Tornado Warnings are issued when Doppler radar detects rotation within a thunderstorm.

No damage was reported, but a trained weather spotter recorded a wind gust of 66 mph near the town of Three Points.

This marks the second Tornado Warning issued for the region in a week.

Storm chaser Lori Grace Bailey got up close and personal to the warned storm.

Matt Brode

Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode has been affiliated with News 4 Tucson since 2006. He holds his AMS seal of approval and is a proud graduate of The University of Arizona with a degree in Atmospheric Sciences. He is happily married to his wife Ana Maria and proud father to David and Alexa.

