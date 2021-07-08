Heat has settled into Southern Arizona

TUCSON - High pressure stationed over Northern Arizona is keeping much needed moisture away from Southern Arizona and keeping the heat in place.

Our rain chances have just about evaporated for the day today, but thankfully chances will return this weekend along with better chances early next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will stay around 105 for at least the next 5 days.

Starting next Tuesday, we will see high temperatures stop in the upper 90's due to increased cloud cover and a wind shift.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

Hot and sunny. High: 105° Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 80°

Clear and mild. Low: 80° Tomorrow: Hot, Iso T/Storms. High: 104°

