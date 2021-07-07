Rain chances back off as the heat settles into Southern Arizona

TUCSON - The next few days will feature smaller rain chances than this last weekend and slightly higher temperatures.

Afternoon high temperatures will top out between 103-105 from today through Sunday.

Overnight lows will stay a warm and muggy 80 degrees all week.

Small rain chances will stay in place during the middle of the afternoon through the evening, but strong thunderstorms are unlikely.

We can expect a cool down next Tuesday along with better rain chances.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 104°

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 80°

Tomorrow: Hot and Sunny. High: 105°

