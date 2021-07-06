Heat turns up and storm coverage turns down…

Drier air has moved into the Southwest so the rest of the work week will be slower compared to the weekend. Isolated storms are still possible each afternoon though so stay weather AWARE!

High pressure is moving into a less favorable position and drier is working its way into the Southwest. We'll still have enough moisture for isolated storms each afternoon but most of us will stay dry each day and the best opportunity will be to the south and east of Tucson. The biggest impacts will be wet microbursts and damaging gusty wind.

Thanks to the drier air in place over the next several days, temperatures will climb into the low triple digits today through early next week! Overnight lows will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s for the warmest spots.

Deeper moisture could move back into the Southwest as early as this weekend and better storm coverage will be possible! More details to come.

Today: Hot, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 102°

Hot, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 102° Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 79°

Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 79° Tomorrow: Hot, isolated storms possible (20%). High: 104°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!