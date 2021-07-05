Another active day before the Monsoon slows down

More Monsoon action today before it slows down the next couple of days! Biggest impacts continue to be flooding rains and damaging gusty wind so stay weather aware! Drier air will move into the Southwest over the next 24 hours so any activity that we see after today will be isolated.

Some thunderstorms may have woken you up this morning, especially if you live in Santa Cruz County! We still have a decent amount of moisture to work with this afternoon so keep your guard up! Spotty showers and storms will be possible in Tucson but it will be more active along the International Border this morning and into the afternoon.

High pressure will move into a less favorable position over the next 24 hours and drier air will move into the Southwest. We'll still have enough moisture for isolated storms each afternoon mainly midweek onward. Deeper moisture could move back into the Southwest this weekend or early next week so stay tuned!

Thanks to the drier air in place over the next several days, temperatures will climb into the low triple digits tomorrow through Sunday. High temperatures this afternoon will settle in the upper 90s for the warmest spots so enjoy!

Today: Mostly sunny, spotty storms possible (30%). High: 99°

Mostly sunny, spotty storms possible (30%). High: 99° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 79°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 79° Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 102°

