Active 4th of July!

It has been a very active day, especially to the south of Tucson but we're not done yet! Strong storms will be possible this evening and once again for the 4th of July! Stay weather aware!

There is a lot of moisture to work with this weekend so storms that develop will be heavy rain makers! The areas of biggest concern continues to be recently burned locations and the Bighorn fire scar! Have a plan in case there is a flash flood warning and download our mobile weather app if you haven't done so already!

For the 4th of July through Monday, we could pick up anywhere from 0.10" to .5" with higher totals possible in the mountains! The Monsoon slows down Tuesday through Thursday with a chance for isolated storms late next work week. Temperatures will creep back into the low triple digits for the hottest spots as well.

Tonight: Showers and storms (60% --> 30%). Low: 78°

Showers and storms (60% --> 30%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 95°

Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 95° Monday: A few showers and storms (30%). High: 99°

