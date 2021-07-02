Strong storms possible today and tomorrow!

Another round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening! Strong to severe storms can't be ruled out today or tomorrow and the biggest threats will be heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging gusty wind and frequent lightning. Stay weather AWARE!

We'll be keeping a close eye on the Bighorn fire scar and recently burned areas the next few days! Have a plan in case there is a flash flood warning and download our mobile weather app if you haven't done so already!

Potential rainfall remains the same with around 0.25" to 1.25" through this time next week. The higher elevations to the south and east of Tucson could pick up closer to 2” of rain with lighter amounts in Pinal County and far Western Pima County.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend with overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Triple digits return next week as we dry out slightly but isolated storms remain in the forecast each day next week.

Today: Scattered showers and storms (20% -- > 50%). High: 98°

Scattered showers and storms (20% -- > 50%). High: 98° Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (50% --> 20%). Low: 78°

Scattered showers and storms (50% --> 20%). Low: 78° Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 96°

