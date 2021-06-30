Moisture continues to rise across Southern Arizona and so will the storm coverage! Expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening with more of the same through Saturday.

The biggest impacts will be flash flooding, gusty outflows and frequent lightning! We could see heavy rain in the Catalinas this afternoon and evening with 0.5" to 1.0" of rain possible in a short period of time. With fire scars from the Bighorn Fire last year and recently burned areas, runoff from heavy rain will especially be a concern so stay weather AWARE and have a plan.

Deep moisture continues to spread north and west so expect more activity across Southern Arizona this afternoon and evening. Clouds got in the way yesterday, so it was mainly quiet for the Tucson Metro and super active for Central Pima County. The more sunshine we see the better chance we'll have for thunderstorms. If clouds hang around, we'll see mainly light rain instead.

The most active days will be today through the weekend thanks to a Gulf surge from Tropical Storm Enrique. Some strong storms will be possible, and the main threats will be heavy rain and potentially damaging wind gusts over 50 mph. Download our mobile weather app if you haven't done so already!

While we won’t see accumulating rain every single day in every single spot, we’re expecting most locations to pick up anywhere from 0.25" to 1.25" today through the weekend. The higher elevations to the south and east of Tucson could pick up closer to 2” of rain!

Thanks to the increase in moisture and storm activity, temperatures will also drop several degrees below normal with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s! Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s, but it will be a bit muggy too.

Our chance for showers and storms continues through the weekend and it looks like the first part of July will remain active!

Today: Scattered showers, isolated storms (50%). High: 98°

Scattered showers, isolated storms (50%). High: 98° Tonight: Showers and storms (50%). Low: 77°

Showers and storms (50%). Low: 77° Tomorrow: Showers and storms (50%). High: 95°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!