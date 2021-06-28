Chance for showers and storms every single day….

We have a very active week in store with scattered to widespread showers and storms every single day! Biggest threats will be blowing dust, flash flooding, gusty outflows and frequent lightning. With fire scars from the Bighorn Fire last year and recently burned areas, runoff from heavy rain will especially be a concern so stay weather AWARE!

Scattered showers and storms will develop especially to the east and south of Tucson this afternoon, but a few showers and storms will be possible in Metro Tucson during the early evening! Some stronger storms will be possible to the Northeast in Graham and Greenlee County. Then, activity really ramps up as deep moisture continues to spread northward.

The most active days will be Tuesday through Friday with showers and storms looking likely! While we won’t see accumulating rain every single day in every single spot, we’re expecting most locations to pick up anywhere from 0.25" to 1.25" with higher amounts possible in the mountains and lower amounts west of Tucson.

Thanks to the increase in moisture and storm activity, temperatures will also drop several degrees below normal with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s! Overnight lows will be in the 70s, but it will be a bit muggy too.

Our chance for showers and storms continues through the weekend and it looks like the first part of July will remain active!

Today: A few PM storms and breezy (30%). High: 104°

A few PM storms and breezy (30%). High: 104° Tonight: Scattered storms, otherwise mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 77°

Scattered storms, otherwise mostly cloudy (40%). Low: 77° Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms (50%). High: 98°

