Hurricane Enrique is sending more moisture north increasing our rain chances this week

TUCSON - Hurricane Enrique is on track to make landfall near Cabo San Lucas on Monday.

This storm will not have a direct impact on Arizona however moisture from that system is will increase our chance of rain this week.

Our first rain chances will be in Cochise county on Monday afternoon.

Tucson's first chance will come around sunset on Monday.

The afternoon/evening hours between Tuesday and Thursday will bring us our best chance of rain and thunderstorms.

Mostly cloudy skies during this period will minimize severe thunderstorm development, but a few moderately strong thunderstorms may be possible.

Our main threats are moderate to heavy rainfall, lightning, and wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Dust storms also cannot be ruled out.

Rain totals will range from 1/4 an inch to 1 1/2 inches depending if you see a thunderstorm or not.

High temperatures will fall back into the low to mid 90's during this period as well.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 77°

Clear and warm. Low: 77° Tomorrow: Sunny, Iso T/storms. High: 102°

Sunny, Iso T/storms. High: 102° Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy, Sct T/storms. Low: 75°

