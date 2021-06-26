Monsoon 2021 ramps up!

The warmest day of the week will be tomorrow with highs around 106° but it doesn't last! A much-needed surge of Monsoon moisture is on the way!

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and 70s across Southern Arizona tonight followed by another hot afternoon. Moisture will increase from the south and east so there will be a slight chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially for Cochise, Graham and Greenlee County.

Scattered showers and storms will develop mainly east of Tucson on Monday, but some storms will be possible farther westward later in the day.

The most active days will be Tuesday through Friday with a 70% to 80% chance! The biggest threats will be blowing dust, heavy rain and frequent lightning. With fire scars from the Bighorn Fire last year and recently burned areas, heavy rain will especially be a concern so stay weather AWARE!

While we won't see rain every single day in every single spot, we're expecting most of Southern Arizona to pick up some rain by the end of this work week. Totals could range anywhere from 0.25" to 1.25" with higher amounts possible in the mountains!

Thanks to the increase in moisture, temperatures will also drop several degrees below normal with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s! Overnight lows will be in the 70s, but it will be a bit muggy too.

Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 77°

Tomorrow: Hot, stray PM storms (10%). High: 106°

Monday: Scattered storms (40%). High: 99°

