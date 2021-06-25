Quiet this weekend but active next week!

Turning up the heat this weekend with highs around 106° on Sunday. We will also stay dry for the next couple of days but then Monsoon 2021 ramps back up next week!

Overall, it will be a nice, near average day for late June! Highs will climb into the low 100s, which is normal for this time of year with tons of sunshine. High pressure builds the next couple of days and highs could get as hot as 106° on Sunday. Thankfully, we'll steer clear of another Excessive Heat Warning, but it will still be hot so remember to stay hydrated!

The warmup doesn't last thanks to another influx of moisture early next week. Our chance for showers and storms will return as early as Sunday afternoon/evening but it will be isolated. Scattered showers and storms are expected on Monday and Tuesday but the most active days will be Wednesday and Thursday with a 60% to 70% chance! The details are getting worked out, but we could potentially pick up 0.10" to 0.75" of rain! Stay tuned!

Thanks to the increase in moisture, temperatures will be a few degrees below normal next week with highs mainly in the mid 90s! Overnight lows will be in the 70s but it will be a bit muggy too.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 102°

Hot and sunny. High: 102° Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 75°

Clear and warm. Low: 75° Tomorrow: Hot with tons of sunshine. High: 103°

