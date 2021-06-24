Drying out but not for long!

Most of us will stay dry today except for areas to the southeast and east of Tucson where isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures climb as we head towards the weekend and then we'll have another chance for rain early next week!

There will still be enough moisture to work with for some isolated storms this afternoon, but it will not be as active as yesterday. The best chance will be to the southeast and east of Tucson, especially in Cochise County. The rest of us will remain dry with highs warming into the low 100s, which is slightly below average for this time of year!

High pressure builds this weekend and highs could get as hot as 108° on Sunday. It won't last though! Temperatures will back off early next week thanks to another influx of moisture. At this time, our chances pick up starting Sunday afternoon/evening with an even better opportunity this upcoming Tuesday and Wednesday with a 60% to 70% chance at this time! More details to come!

Today: Hot, mostly sunny (10%). High: 100°

Hot, mostly sunny (10%). High: 100° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 76°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 76° Tomorrow: Hot with tons of sunshine. High: 103°

Sign up for daily news and weather emails by clicking here!