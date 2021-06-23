We're expecting an active afternoon and evening so stay weather AWARE! Temperatures will also be "cooler" with highs only warming into the upper 90s!

Western Pima County is waking up to a few rumbles of thunder and rainfall but the rest of us are dry. We're expecting an active afternoon and evening for Southeastern Arizona the only issue will be cloud cover. The ingredients are all there to see a few storms, but cloud cover could limit convection and heavier rainfall. If clouds are widespread, rainfall will be much lighter but for the areas that see sunshine this afternoon, stronger storms will develop, and they could produce heavier rain, gusty wind and possibly some hail. At this time, rainfall amounts will range from 0.01" to 0.25". Amounts will be higher where thunderstorms develop!

Temperatures will also be much cooler this afternoon with highs only warming into the upper 90s for the warmest spots! High pressure will take over as we head towards the weekend so not only will that heat us up but it will dry us out Thursday through Saturday.

Highs could get as hot as 108° on Sunday but temperatures will back off early next week thanks to another influx in moisture. At this time, we have a 40% to 50% chance for showers and storms early next week. More details to come!

Today: Scattered PM thunderstorms (50%). High: 98°

Scattered PM thunderstorms (50%). High: 98° Tonight: Few showers otherwise partly cloudy (30%). Low: 77°

Few showers otherwise partly cloudy (30%). Low: 77° Tomorrow: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 100°

