Rain, rain, come our way!

Isolated storms will be possible today and tomorrow so be sure to stay weather AWARE! Temperatures will drop into the upper 90s and low 100s the next couple of days before another warmup this weekend.

Deep moisture continues to move northward from Mexico into Arizona! The best chance for storms today will be from Tucson to the west and then tomorrow and Thursday, the best chance will be to the east of Tucson. Models are in agreement that a few spots could pick up around .10" or less with some isolated spots seeing up to 0.25". We'll dry out Friday and Saturday with only stray storms possible and then activity picks back up early next week!

Temperatures will be kind to us this work week and could even drop below average tomorrow! Highs will range from 100° to 105° through Friday. High pressure will move westward this weekend and that will heat our temperatures back up to near 108° so stay tuned. An Excessive Heat Warning might be necessary if temperatures push closer to 109°/110°.

Today: Hot, isolated storms (10%). High: 103°

Hot, isolated storms (10%). High: 103° Tonight: Few showers otherwise partly cloudy (30%). Low: 77°

Few showers otherwise partly cloudy (30%). Low: 77° Tomorrow: Hot, few thunderstorms (30%). High: 100°

