Not as hot with some storms this week!

Finally some good news! We’ll have a little bit of relief from the very hot temperatures and our chance for storms increases by midweek!

The center of high pressure that plagued the Southwest with extreme heat last week has migrated eastward so temperatures will not be as hot. Highs will range from 103° to 107° this week so still slightly above normal for June.

It will also be windy at times today for parts of SE Arizona so a Red Flag Warning will go into effect from 11 AM to 7 PM this evening. Expect sustained winds around 20-25 mph with gusts closer to 35 mph. The warning includes Eastern Pima and Pinal County, most of Graham and Greenlee County and all of Santa Cruz and Cochise County. Remember one less spark, means one less wildfire!

Meanwhile, a disturbance is heading south along the West Coast and with the new position of the high, this setup will help transport deeper moisture from Mexico so our chance for storms increases by midweek! At this time, the best chance for storms will be to the south and east of Tucson with isolated storms possible each afternoon starting Tuesday through Thursday.

The area of high pressure will move westward this weekend and that will heat our temperatures back up to near 110° and another Excessive Heat Warning will be possible.

Today: Hot and sunny. High: 105°

Hot and sunny. High: 105° Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78°

Mostly clear and warm. Low: 78° Tomorrow: Hot, iso’d storms (20%). High: 103°

