Temperatures will fall slightly over the next few days

TUCSON - This is our last day of heat over 110 degrees before we see our highs fall back to the 104-108 range for the next week.

Not the most exciting news to hear, but the hottest week of the year is in the rear view mirror.

More moisture coming up from central Mexico will help our temperatures fall a bit and bring us some small rain chances.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible from late Tuesday afternoon through Saturday.

Our best chances for rain will come between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rain totals could range from trace amounts to 1/2 an inch depending if you see a thunderstorm or not.

Thunderstorm development will depend on atmospheric instability.

Instability is determined by the amount of moisture in the air and high ground temperatures leading to rising air.

Our biggest variable as always will be the moisture content. More lower level clouds mean more moisture in the atmosphere meaning more instability later in the day.

Tonight: Clear and warm. Low: 77°

Clear and warm. Low: 77° Tomorrow: Hot and sunny. High: 106°

Hot and sunny. High: 106° Tomorrow Night: Clear and warm. Low: 75°

